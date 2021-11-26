Gunmen open fire on bus in Kosovo, leaving 3 dead, 1 injured

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police and media reports say unknown gunmen have opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo, killing three people and injuring one. The bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina by masked men, reports said. The driver and two teenaged passengers were killed while another teenager was injured. Police and the prosecutor’s office in the nearby city of Peja confirmed the attack and the deaths. The motive of the attack was unclear.