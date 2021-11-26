Israel warns of ’emergency’ after detecting new virus strain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says it is “on the threshold of an emergency situation” after authorities detected the country’s first case of a new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. The Health Ministry says the traveler and two other suspected cases, all of whom were vaccinated, have been placed in isolation. A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the new strain is more contagious than the delta variant.