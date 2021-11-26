New virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings. But the risks of the variant remained largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, warned against any overreaction before the variant was better understood. A jittery world feared the worst nearly two years after COVID-19 emerged and triggered a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the globe. British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers that the new version may be more transmissible than the delta variant and render vaccines less effective.