Omar seeks action over House colleague’s remarks on Muslims

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is calling on House leaders to take “appropriate action” against Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter with Omar. Boebert said Friday she has reached out to Omar and apologized “to anyone I offended in the Muslim community” with the remarks. According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks at a meeting with constituents this holiday break, using the term ‘jihad squad’ to refer to Omar. She also said Omar wasn’t “wearing a backpack,” an allusion to suicide bombers. Omar says such inflammatory remarks endanger the lives of Muslim Americans.