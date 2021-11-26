Protesters break into Lebanese ministry as crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — A group of protesters have stormed a ministry building in Beirut as the Lebanese pound hit new lows amid a worsening economic and political stalemate. The few protesters who stormed the Ministry of Social Affairs Friday said conditions in the crisis-hit country have become unbearable as a result of the rapid economic collapse and the crash of the pound, which has reached 25,100 to the U.S. dollar. Lebanon’s ruling class is blamed for decades of corruption and mismanagement that threw the small nation in its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.