Putin: Talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders ‘constructive’

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks, which he called “constructive.” Friday’s meeting marks the first anniversary of a Moscow-brokered peace deal that ended fighting in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin said the three leaders “reached agreement on a whole range of issues” which he considers “key.” Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The Azerbaijani military routed the Armenian forces in 44 days of fighting in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.