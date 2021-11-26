UN decries attack on court in Libya ahead of national vote

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. mission in Libya has condemned an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to re-examine an earlier decision that disqualified the son of the country’s late dictator, Moammar Gadhafi from running for president. The mission warned on Friday that such acts would undermine the rights of Libyans to participate in the vote. Libya is to hold the first round of presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and end the civil war. However, the upcoming vote faces many challenges, including unresolved issues over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups.