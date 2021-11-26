US lawmakers visit Taiwan; China conducts military patrols

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers have met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America’s support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. China was quick to condemn the trip and later announced that its military conducted air and naval readiness patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait. California Democrat Mark Takano said during the visit that the U.S. relationship with Taiwan is “rock solid and has remained steadfast as the ties between us have deepened.”