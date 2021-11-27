At least 3 people dead during first winter storm in UK

LONDON (AP) — At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year’s first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph). The storm was named Arwen and it hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday. Three men died as trees were blown over. The storm also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves. It abated Saturday.