Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

Residents in Washington are preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threaten parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month. The Bellingham Herald reports that people in the small communities of Sumas and Everson were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding in the last storm. An emergency alert said road closures in the area could start early Sunday morning. A meteorologist says any flooding would likely hit Saturday night or Sunday morning. Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend.