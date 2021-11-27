German minister hopes patient transfers a ‘wake-up call’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he hopes that the sight of air force planes transferring patients across the country will act as a “wake-up call” to millions who are still holding out on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Jens Spahn said Saturday that there has been a welcome increase over the past week in the number of people getting their first shots, with 450,000 recorded. But he said it’s still not enough and “this figure of nearly 12 million unvaccinated adults is still far, far too high.” So far, 68.4% of the population of 83 million people is fully vaccinated, below the 75% minimum threshold eyed by the government.