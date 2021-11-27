Spanish police protest government plan to reform ‘gag law’

By ALICIA LEON and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Tens of thousands of Spanish police officers and their supporters have marched in Madrid to protest against government plans to reform a controversial security law known by critics as the “gag law.” Critics of the Citizens Security Law passed by the previous conservative government in 2015 have for years said that it gave too much power to security forces in detriment of civil liberties. But police unions say that the proposed changes to the law will make their job more difficult. Leading politicians of right-wing parties opposed to the left-wing coalition government joined the rally on Saturday.