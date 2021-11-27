World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain has become the latest country to report cases of the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus as world governments sought to shore up their defenses by slapping restrictions on travel from nations in southern Africa. U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed Saturday that two people have tested positive with the omicron variant in the southeastern town of Chelmsford and in the central city of Nottingham. He said the cases were linked and related to travel from southern Africa. Javid said the two confirmed cases are self-isolating alongside their households while contact tracing and targeted testing takes place. He also said arrivals from Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia will have to quarantine from Sunday.