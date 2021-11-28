Both sides claiming victory in Honduras presidential vote

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras’ dominant political parties are proving unwilling to resist declaring their candidates victorious despite electoral officials’ orders, while at some polling sites voters remained in line as partisan crowds tussled over when to cut off voting. From their official accounts, the conservative National Party and leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party, announced that their respective presidential candidates, Nasry Asfura and Xiomara Castro, had won. “WE WIN!” Castro’s husband former President Jose Manuel Zelaya said via Twitter. The announcements came only a couple of hours after the National Electoral Council reminded parties that such announcements were prohibited and violators would be fined.