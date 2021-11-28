New variant not stopping New Zealand’s reopening plans

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The emergence of the omicron variant isn’t changing New Zealand’s plans to ease restrictions in Auckland and move the nation into a new, more open phase of its pandemic response. Bars, restaurants and gyms in Auckland can reopen from late Thursday, ending a coronavirus lockdown that began in August. Around the country, a new “traffic light” system will bring an end to lockdowns but people will need to be fully vaccinated in order to guarantee participation in anything from getting a haircut to watching a concert.