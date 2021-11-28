Northwest residents urged to stay alert as storms roll in

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

Weather officials are urging Northwest residents to remain alert because more rain is on the way to an area with lingering water from extreme weather from a previous storm. Everson Mayor John Perry says the Nooksack River topped a road in his city on Sunday afternoon and officials were expecting Main Street to flood. He said they were preparing to close roads even though the river rose slower than projected. A broad flood watch for western Washington was in effect until Monday morning. November has been wet for northwest Washington. The National Weather Service said Bellingham recorded 11.64 inches at midnight Sunday — an all-time record for the month.