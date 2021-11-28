Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters have given clear backing to legislation that introduced special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings. Final results Sunday showed 62% of voters supporting the legislation, which is already in force. The referendum offered a rare bellwether of public opinion on the issue of government policy to fight the virus in Europe, which is currently the global epicenter of the pandemic. The vote on the country’s “COVID-19 law,” which also has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic, came as Switzerland faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases.