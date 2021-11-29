Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement in Instagram post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan has told her followers on Instagram that she’s engaged. Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas and showed off a traditional oval diamond ring with a photo of the couple looking happy and locked in an embrace. The 35-year-old “Mean Girls” star has been based in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for several years. Hollywood celebrities seeking to escape the spotlight long have flocked to the flashy emirate, where there is no paparazzi to track the many VIPs who hole up in luxurious villas on the city’s palm-shaped artificial island.