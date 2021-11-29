Flooding in Washington state not as severe as earlier storm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn’t appear to be as severe as when extreme weather hit the region earlier in the month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington had been asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding from the previous storm that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Everson Mayor John Perry posted on Facebook that water levels on a main road through town were “slowly receding” and that Nooksack River levels were dropping. Many local roads in the area were still closed and some schools kept students from classes as a precaution.