Iran makes maximalist demands as Vienna nuclear talks open

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is striking a maximalist tone after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal. The comments on Tuesday suggested everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Iranian state media reported the remarks by Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, and Mohammed Eslami, the country’s civilian nuclear chief. It remained unclear, however, whether this represented an opening gambit by Iran’s new hard-line president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal. That accord saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.