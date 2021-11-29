Iran nuclear deal talks resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Talks over Iran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have resumed in Vienna. That’s according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, which reported the start of the talks Monday after a more than five-month hiatus. The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — convened at the Palais Coburg, the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. The talks came as Austria is a week into a lockdown imposed because of a surge of coronavirus cases.