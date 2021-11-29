Japan confirms first case of new coronavirus variant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan confirmed has its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia. A government spokesperson says the patient, a man in his 30s, tested positive upon arrival at Narita airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated at a hospital. A genome analysis confirmed Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa. Japan announced on Monday that it will ban all foreign visitors as an emergency precaution against the variant. The World Health Organization has warned that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”