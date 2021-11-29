Jury picked for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury has been picked in New York City to determine whether Ghislaine Maxwell was his puppet or accomplice. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s case, starting with opening statements expected later Monday. Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse. The charges from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell says she’s innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite who used to date Epstein has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest and has called the claims “absolute rubbish.”