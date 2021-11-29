Leading Egyptian rights activist fined for social media post

CAIRO (AP) — A leading Egyptian human rights activist has been convicted of insulting a judicial election commission and fined about $640. Monday’s ruling marked the latest episode in the government’s ongoing crackdown on dissent. The prosecution of the activist, Hossam Bahgat, has drawn international condemnation, including by the U.S. State Department. The large-scale jailing and silencing of critics is a key point of friction between Egypt and the Biden administration. Bahgat had faced up to three years in prison and a fine of almost $21,000. He was not in custody during the trial, unlike many others who spend lengthy periods in pretrial detentions.