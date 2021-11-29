Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein were partners in crime who sexually abused teenage girls by making it seem normal. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told the New York jury in opening statements Monday at Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial that she is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for the financier to abuse. The charges stem from allegations of four women who say the British socialite and Epstein victimized them as teenagers from 1994 to 2004. Maxwell used to date Epstein and has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest. She says she is innocent.