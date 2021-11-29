Miss Universe hopeful tests positive for COVID-19 in Israel

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Organizers of the Miss Universe pageant say a contestant tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Israel. The country is pressing ahead with plans to host the pageant despite closing its borders in the face of a newly detected variant. It was unclear if the contestant, who was not identified, has the omicron strain, which was detected in a traveler returning to Israel last week. Organizers say most of the 80 contestants have arrived in Israel and that the event will be held as planned in Eilat on Dec. 12. The pageant was already in the spotlight due to boycott calls from pro-Palestinian groups.