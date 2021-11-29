Scotland reports 6 new cases of omicron variant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Scotland has reported six new cases of the omicron variant as Japan announces it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, joining an increasing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads of yet another extension of pandemic suffering. Japan, which has yet to detect any cases of the omicron variant, reimposed border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. Despite the global worry, however, scientists caution that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people. Some countries are continuing with previous plans to loosen restrictions, with signs of reopening in Malaysia, Singapore and New Zealand.