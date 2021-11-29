Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal resume; US stays distant

By KIYOKO METZLER

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiators in Vienna have resumed talks over reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the United States taking part at arm’s length as in previous rounds since the Trump administration pulled out of the accord three years ago. Hopes of quick progress were muted after a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus in negotiations. The remaining signatories to the nuclear deal — Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain — convened Monday at the luxury hotel where the agreement was signed six years ago. The European Union official chairing the talks sounded an upbeat note after the meeting concluded, saying Iran made clear it wanted to engage in “serious work” to bring the accord back to life.