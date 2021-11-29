UK set to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines is mulling whether to expand the booster program to younger age groups following the discovery of the new potentially more dangerous omicron variant, with a decision widely expected later Monday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked by the British government to consider the merits of expanding the booster program to millions more people under the age of 40 and cutting the time period to a third jab. Prof. Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, told the BBC that it was “really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high” in case omicron is more transmissible.