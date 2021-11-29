US stocks edge higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. Signs of fear in the market also ebbed as traders regained their appetite for riskier assets. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq clawed back 1.2%. Both fell more than 2% on Friday. Crude oil prices rose 3.1% and bond yields climbed. European markets were also higher, while Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.52%.