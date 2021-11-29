White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others who stayed on the job are recognized in this year’s Gingerbread White House. It was turned into a gingerbread village this year with the addition of a school, police, fire and gas stations, a hospital, post office, grocery store and warehouse. Volunteer decorators trimmed 41 Christmas trees, and hung some 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments. Nearly 79,000 lights illuminate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and other holiday displays.