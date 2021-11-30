1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman testified on Tuesday that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Ghislaine Maxwell was there when it happened. The witness, using the pseudonym “Jane,” was the first of four alleged victims to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial where she facing charges she recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004. The 59-year-old Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019.