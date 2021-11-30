4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of four people were found at a home in northeastern Indiana following a report of shots being fired. Allen County sheriff’s Cpl. Adam Griffith says law enforcement responded about 9 p.m. Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead inside the home, near Fort Wayne. Griffith says one person described as a witness was uninjured at the home and investigators interviewed that person. The investigation in Allen County was in the preliminary stages Monday night, but authorities didn’t believe there was any current danger to the public. Circumstances of the deaths weren’t immediately given.