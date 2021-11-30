4 relatives dead in Indiana home after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say four family members, including the suspected killer, were found dead in a northeastern Indiana home following a report of shots being fired inside the residence. Police say an elderly woman hid in the Allen County home’s bathroom during the violence Monday night, then fled and alerted police to the killings of her four relatives. Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said Tuesday that officers found the bodies of two males and two females, including a teenage girl. He didn’t identify the victims but said he believes one of the deceased males was the killer. He declined to say how they died.