Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold records

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of judges on Tuesday questioned whether they had the authority to grant former President Donald Trump’s demands to stop Congress from gaining access to documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the judges also noted that there may be times where a former president would be justified in trying to stop the incumbent from releasing records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is hearing arguments Tuesday from lawyers for Trump and the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. A federal judge ruled earlier this month that the records could be turned over.