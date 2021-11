Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and RYAN KRYSKA

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say eight people were wounded in an attack at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that two of the wounded were undergoing surgery as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and the six others were in stable condition. He identified the three students who were killed as a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17. Authorities say they received a flood of 911 calls shortly before 2 p.m. about an attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. McCabe says deputies took the shooting suspect — a 15-year-old sophomore — into custody without incident.