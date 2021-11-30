Barcelona fire kills family of 4, including 2 children

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A fire in part of a building occupied by squatters in central Barcelona has killed four members of the same family, including two children aged 1 and 3, in the early hours of Tuesday. Firefighters managed to put out the fire after rescuing four more people, who are being treated for smoke inhalation. No more are believed to be trapped inside. Alert about the fire was received at 6.00 a.m. Tuesday, she said. The floor where the family died used to be the offices of a bank but had been squatted, a practice that some vulnerable families resort to when they are unable to pay for accommodation.