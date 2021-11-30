Biden sells infrastructure bill at Minnesota tech college

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — President Joe Biden is using a visit to a Minnesota community college to highlight how his $1 trillion infrastructure law will create jobs and help train workers. He is also making the case for nearly $2 trillion more in spending. Biden, who was set to deliver remarks later Tuesday afternoon at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, first met with students in a garage space with a bulldozer, backhoe and cargo truck. Biden’s $1.75 trillion social and economic bill, which he is still trying to get through the Senate, includes $5 billion for community colleges to expand workforce training programs.