Canada adds 3 more countries to ban list because of variant

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is banning foreign nationals from three more countries because of concerns with the omicron COVID-19 variant and all air travelers coming to the country apart from the United States will have to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will have to isolate themselves until they get the results of their test. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is banning all foreign nationals who have travelled through Nigeria, Malawi. Canada already announced a ban on foreign nationals from seven countries in southern Africa. Canadians who have visited the 10 countries will have to be tested and quarantine. The Canadian province of Alberta also confirmed its first case of omicron in an individual who travelled from Nigeria and the Netherlands.