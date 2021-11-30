Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show,” says he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. In a video message on social media, Oz, casts himself as a sort of champion for people’s health, who “took on the medical establishment” and is prepared to fight a government that mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic. Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — in recent days has told associates and Republicans in Pennsylvania of his plans and, according to a TV show spokesperson, has lived and voted in Pennsylvania since last year.