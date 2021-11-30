Fauci says COVID diverted resources from fighting AIDS

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says the COVID-19 pandemic has diverted scientific and financial resources from the fight against AIDS, seriously impeding global efforts to achieve the U.N. goal of ending AIDS by 2030. He told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that tackling COVID-19 has also disrupted supply chains and increased the risk for people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, of being infected with another deadly virus. Fauci said :“To confront these challenges, we must intensify our collaborative research efforts and unclog supply chains through investment and regulatory action.”