Hamas: Qatar paying public salaries by sending fuel to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Hamas official says Gaza’s rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory. Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash through Israel. Israel’s new government vowed to stop that arrangement. Qatar is already paying for the fuel for Gaza’s sole power plant and resumed financial aid to some 100,000 needy families in September, using a U.N.-run voucher system. The aid for public salaries is the last major tranche of Qatari aid to be restored after the war.