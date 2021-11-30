Honduras’ ruling party candidate concedes presidential race

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The presidential candidate from Honduras’ ruling party has conceded that opposition candidate Xiomara Castro won Sunday’s election. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting place tallies having been counted so far. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes. With 52% of the voting place tallies counted, Castro had 53% of the votes to Asfura’s 34%, according to the National Electoral Council. The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner. Castro would be Honduras’ first female president.