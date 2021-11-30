Jeffrey Epstein pilot says he never saw sex acts on flights

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime pilot for Jeffrey Epstein says he never saw evidence of sexual activity on planes as he shuttled his boss and others including ex-Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to destinations for nearly three decades. Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. testified Tuesday at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. She’s charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse. The 59-year-old Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Her lawyer says she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s bad behavior. Visoski, the trial’s first witness, began his testimony on Monday. Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019.