Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial over federal child pornography charges. Duggar’s trial starts Tuesday in federal court in Arkansas. Duggar was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. Duggar appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.” A federal Homeland Security agent in May testified that pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned. Duggar has pleaded not guilty in the case and his attorneys have said they plan to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”