Leftist wins Honduran presidential vote after rival concedes

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras ruling party has conceded defeat in presidential elections, giving victory to leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro and easing fears of another contested vote and violent protests. Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half the voting tallies being counted from Sunday’s election. Castro had 53% of the votes and Asfura 34%, with 52% of the tallies counted, according to the National Electoral Council. The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Castro minutes later.