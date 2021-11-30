Mexico to reverse course, give COVID-19 booster shots

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials have reversed their previous position against giving coronavirus booster shots and are studying a plan to administer third doses to people over 60. The announcement Tuesday comes as Mexico nears 450,000 deaths from COVID-19. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said plans are still being drawn up, but said, “It won’t be long, we have the vaccines.” His administration said as recently as August that there was no scientific evidence to justify giving booster shots. The government had also resisted vaccinating minors, but recently relented and began administering shots to youths between 15 and 17 years of age.