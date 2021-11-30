Michigan office of US Rep. Dingell broken into, vandalized

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

A suburban Detroit office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell has been broken into and ransacked, with memorabilia belonging to her late husband and longtime Congressman John Dingell damaged. Dingell reported the break-in at the office in Dearborn on Monday and said it was being investigated by local and U.S. Capitol police. She says in a news release that the office door and windows were smashed. The Democrat represents Michigan’s heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District and says her office has been receiving threats for months. It comes at a time of deep polarization between Democrats and Republicans.