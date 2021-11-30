Nations close borders but more omicron cases emerge globally

PARIS (AP) — Dutch health authorities have announced that they found the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in cases dating back 11 days, indicating that it was already spreading in western Europe before the first cases were identified in southern Africa. Japan and France have confirmed their first cases of the new variant of the coronavirus as countries around the world scramble to close their doors or find ways to limit its spread. Scientists are studying how damaging the omicron variant might be. The World Health Organization says the global risk is “very high” based on early evidence, saying it could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”