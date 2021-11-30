New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings about the omicron variant made it clear that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute said Tuesday that it found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the U.N. health agency on Nov. 24. Meanwhile, Japan and France reported their first cases of the new variant that has forced the world once again to pinball between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come. It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged or how contagious it might be.